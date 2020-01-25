214,476 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 214,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

