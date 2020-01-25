3,100 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Cowen cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

