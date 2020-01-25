36,385 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

