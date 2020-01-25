3,901 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 110,250 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TH Capital upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average is $185.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

