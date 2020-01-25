3EDGE Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,911,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,247,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 5.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 2.73% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 238,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,059 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

