6,414 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Amgen comprises approximately 1.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,177,000 after acquiring an additional 194,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $225.59 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.