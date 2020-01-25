89,826 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $12,238,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

