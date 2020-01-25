Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,381,000 after acquiring an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after acquiring an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $208.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

