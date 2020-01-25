Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,102 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 168,680 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 925,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,578,000 after purchasing an additional 218,510 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS opened at $116.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

