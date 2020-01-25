Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

TEL stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

