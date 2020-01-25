Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 145.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

