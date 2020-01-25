Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

