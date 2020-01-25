Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. National Pension Service grew its position in General Mills by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

NYSE GIS opened at $53.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

