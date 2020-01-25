Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $319.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.76. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.81.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

