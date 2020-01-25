Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

