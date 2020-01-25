Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $661,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $205.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $125.67 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.