Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

