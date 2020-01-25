Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $199.19 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.