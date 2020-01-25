Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

SRE opened at $159.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $160.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

