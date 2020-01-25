Advisor Partners LLC Sells 281 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.91 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

