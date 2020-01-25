Advisor Partners LLC Sells 540 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

