Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

TSE ARE opened at C$17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$16.62 and a 52 week high of C$21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.27%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

