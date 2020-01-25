AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Shares Down 1%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) shares traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.78, 83,439 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 329% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.31.

Get AIT Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AIT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AIT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AIT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.