Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,387.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,264.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

