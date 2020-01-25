American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $114,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $59,360,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in American Water Works by 924.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $135.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.68. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.36 and a 12 month high of $136.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.