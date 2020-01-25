Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Cut by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 147.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.