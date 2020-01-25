Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 59,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.59 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

