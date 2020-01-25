Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.06 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.87), approximately 139,777 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

The company has a current ratio of 22.39, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64. The stock has a market cap of $323.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 4.77%. Amigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

In related news, insider Stephan Wilcke sold 1,506,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £948,878.28 ($1,248,195.58).

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

