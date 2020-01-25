Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $670.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.