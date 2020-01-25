Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 90.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,627 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 365.6% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 731,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 574,250 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 40.6% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 336,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 57.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 794,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,340,000 after acquiring an additional 289,473 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apache stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

