ASOS (LON:ASC) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. HSBC raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital raised ASOS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASOS to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

ASC stock opened at GBX 3,184 ($41.88) on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,206.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,848.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.30.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

