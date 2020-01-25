Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of AIZ opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $134.89.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.45%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

