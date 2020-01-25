AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,659 ($100.75) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of £727.50 ($956.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion and a PE ratio of 48.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,606.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,218.86.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

