Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading 0% Higher

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91, 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $151.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Avidbank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.