Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Avingtrans (LON:AVG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AVG opened at GBX 296.50 ($3.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. Avingtrans has a 12 month low of GBX 198.10 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 334.02 ($4.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 288.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.46.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

