AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

AZRX stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.33.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

