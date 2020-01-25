Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $410,227.88. Insiders sold a total of 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

