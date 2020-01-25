Bay Rivers Group Acquires New Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B increased its position in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Paypal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

