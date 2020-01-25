Bay Rivers Group Acquires Shares of 65,692 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.32 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

