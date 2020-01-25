Bay Rivers Group Acquires Shares of 7,176 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.87 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.