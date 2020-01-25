Bay Rivers Group Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $93.16 and a 12 month high of $150.74.

