Bay Rivers Group Buys Shares of 16,495 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 56,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,581 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $165.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.