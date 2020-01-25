Bay Rivers Group Invests $498,000 in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.