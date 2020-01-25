Bay Rivers Group Makes New $282,000 Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0593 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

