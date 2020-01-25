Bay Rivers Group Makes New $4.43 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 99,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

