Bay Rivers Group Makes New $595,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $381.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $384.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.09.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

