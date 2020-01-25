Bay Rivers Group Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 45,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $324.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.48 and a 200-day moving average of $296.14. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

