Bay Rivers Group Purchases Shares of 3,011 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,011 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $323.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 price target (down from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.