Bay Rivers Group Takes $510,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $93.60 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $80.57 and a twelve month high of $94.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7791 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

