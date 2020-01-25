Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

